Insider Sale: EVP & CFO Stuart Canfield Sells 3,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

On July 11, 2024, Stuart Canfield, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $145 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 7,553 shares of Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content, and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.

Over the past year, Stuart Canfield has sold a total of 9,259 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. In the same period, there have been 57 insider sells and no insider buys at Electronic Arts Inc.

The company's shares were trading at $145 on the day of the sale, giving Electronic Arts Inc a market cap of approximately $38.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.05, which is above the industry median of 21.91.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Electronic Arts Inc is estimated at $139.74 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

