Insider Sale: EVP, CFO Scott Flaherty Sells 5,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC)

On August 26, 2024, Scott Flaherty, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Willis Lease Finance Corp (NASDAQ:WLFC), sold 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $109.34 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 89,955 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the acquisition and leasing of commercial aircraft engines. The company operates in the aerospace sector, providing solutions to airlines and aircraft operators worldwide.

Over the past year, Scott Flaherty has sold a total of 33,436 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been 77 insider sells and no insider buys at Willis Lease Finance Corp.

The shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were trading at $109.34 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $764.298 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 8.32, which is lower than the industry median of 18.015.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Willis Lease Finance Corp is $63.30 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Willis Lease Finance Corp.

