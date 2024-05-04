Insider Sale: EVP and CFO Gonzalez Berges Sells 75,000 Shares of First BanCorp (FBP)

On May 1, 2024, Gonzalez Berges, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP), sold 75,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

First BanCorp, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico. It provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients.

The shares were sold at a price of $17.92, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,344,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's total shares sold over the past year to 75,000, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The market cap of First BanCorp is currently $3.014 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 10.33, which is above the industry median of 9.46.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for First BanCorp is $16.86 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

The following image shows the insider transaction trend for First BanCorp:

The GF Value, which considers historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, is depicted below:

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and nine insider sells for First BanCorp, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

