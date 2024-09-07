Amy Hood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), sold 38,000 shares of the company on September 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 496,369.173 shares of Microsoft Corp.

Microsoft Corp, a global leader in software, services, devices, and solutions, aims to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. The company's products include operating systems for computing devices, servers, phones, and other intelligent devices; server applications for distributed computing environments; productivity applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; and video games. It also designs and sells hardware including PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices.

Over the past year, Amy Hood has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 38,000 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Microsoft Corp were trading at $410.55, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2,986.67 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 34.01, above both the industry median of 25.96 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Microsoft Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value of $407.93 is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

Insider Sale: EVP, CFO Amy Hood Sells 38,000 Shares of Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation trends.

