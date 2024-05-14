Insider Sale: EVP Albert Praw Sells 22,160 Shares of KB Home (KBH)

Albert Praw, Executive Vice President of Real Estate & Business Development at KB Home (NYSE:KBH), sold 22,160 shares of the company on May 10, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is a well-known homebuilding company in the United States. It constructs and sells various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The company operates in several regions across the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 54,688 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within KB Home, where there have been 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of KB Home were priced at $70.11, resulting in a market cap of approximately $5.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.54, which is lower than both the industry median of 12.095 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of KB Home is estimated at $51.21 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.37. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

