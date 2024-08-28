Insider Sale at Entergy Corp (ETR): EVP & COO Norgeot Peter S Jr Sells 8,101 Shares

On August 26, 2024, Norgeot Peter S Jr, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR), sold 8,101 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 37,888 shares of Entergy Corp.

Entergy Corp, a major utility company, engages in the production and distribution of electricity across the southern United States. The company is known for its significant investments in nuclear power, among other energy sources.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,573 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Entergy Corp, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Entergy Corp were trading at $120 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $25.46 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.24, which is below both the industry median of 14.9 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Entergy Corp is estimated at $103.62 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.16.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of corporate and stock performance. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial management decisions at the executive level.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

