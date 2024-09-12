Insider Sale: eBay Inc (EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 11,250 Shares

On September 10, 2024, Jamie Iannone, President and Chief Executive Officer of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), sold 11,250 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 548,275 shares of eBay Inc.

eBay Inc operates as a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world. The platform includes eBay Marketplace and eBay Classifieds Group, which together foster economic opportunity by connecting people with the things they need and love.

The shares were sold at a price of $59.64, valuing the transaction at approximately $670,950. This sale contributes to a total of 11,250 shares sold by the insider over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The insider transaction history for eBay Inc shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, eBay Inc had a market cap of approximately $29.70 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 11.79, below the industry median of 17.71, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The GF Value of eBay Inc, which is an intrinsic value estimate, is set at $53.40. With the current stock price of $59.64, eBay Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the companys past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand current market positions and potential future movements in eBay Inc's stock price.

