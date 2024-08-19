Insider Sale: Director Vagn Sorensen Sells 5,800 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

On August 15, 2024, Vagn Sorensen, a Director at Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL), executed a sale of 5,800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,837 shares of Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company. It owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company is also a part-owner of TUI Cruises and the Spanish brand Pullmantur. These brands offer a variety of itineraries, activities, and amenities designed to appeal to a broad range of travelers.

The shares were sold at a price of $158.5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $919,300. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend where the company has seen more insider selling than buying over the past year. In total, there have been 16 insider sells and only 1 insider buy during this period.

The market cap of Royal Caribbean Group stands at approximately $41.56 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio is 17.60, which is below the industry median of 18.48 and also lower than its historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Royal Caribbean Group is $145.66 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09.

This recent insider activity might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects in light of ongoing insider transactions and the company's financial position.

