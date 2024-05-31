On May 30, 2024, Tom Yiu, Director at SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM), executed a sale of 1,333 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 20,615 shares of SiTime Corp.

SiTime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) specializes in precision timing solutions. The company designs and manufactures silicon-based timing devices that are essential for managing time in electronic systems. These products are used in various applications including communications, storage, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics.

Over the past year, Tom Yiu has sold a total of 1,333 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for SiTime Corp shows a total of 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of SiTime Corp were trading at $127 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $2.786 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of SiTime Corp is estimated at $92.30 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Insider Sale: Director Tom Yiu Sells Shares of SiTime Corp (SITM)

Insider Sale: Director Tom Yiu Sells Shares of SiTime Corp (SITM)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

