On August 19, 2024, Shane Wall, Director at Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII), sold 350 shares of the company at a price of $576.66 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, is known for its innovative solutions that enhance indoor comfort and energy efficiency.

Over the past year, Shane Wall has engaged in a total of 350 shares sold and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale aligns with the broader insider selling trend at Lennox International Inc, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $576.66 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.77, significantly above both the industry median of 14.84 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lennox International Inc is estimated at $359.74 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.6.

Insider Sale: Director Shane Wall Sells Shares of Lennox International Inc (LII)

Insider Sale: Director Shane Wall Sells Shares of Lennox International Inc (LII)

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor considering past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider selling activity and valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Lennox International Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

