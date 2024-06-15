On June 12, 2024, Said Ouissal, Director at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), executed a sale of 10,217 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $20.5 per share, totaling approximately $209,448.5. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 60,046 shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is primarily involved in the digital asset technology sector, focusing on the mining of cryptocurrencies. The company's operations include ownership of several cryptocurrency mining machines, which are used to generate digital assets.

Over the past year, Said Ouissal has sold a total of 30,217 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been four insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc were trading at $20.5 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 8.36, which is lower than both the industry median of 17.605 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $24.45, suggesting that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

Insider Sale: Director Said Ouissal Sells 10,217 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

Insider Sale: Director Said Ouissal Sells 10,217 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

