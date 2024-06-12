On June 10, 2024, Roxanne Austin, Director at Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH), executed a sale of 25,207 shares of the company at an average price of $12.7 per share, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,554 shares in the company.

Freshworks Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) is a global company that provides innovative customer engagement software to businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life. The Freshworks suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers.

Over the past year, Roxanne Austin has sold a total of 83,588 shares of Freshworks Inc and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 59 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Freshworks Inc were trading at $12.7 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.82 billion. Based on the GF Value of $19.58, the stock is currently significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted based on the companys past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Insider Sale: Director Roxanne Austin Sells 25,207 Shares of Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

