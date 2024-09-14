Insider Sale: Director Raymond Whittaker Sells Shares of Consolidated Water Co Ltd (CWCO)

On September 11, 2024, Raymond Whittaker, Director at Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO), sold 2,949 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,094 shares of the company.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) specializes in the design, construction, and operation of water production and treatment plants. The company's services include desalination and the provision of water-related products and services to customers in various locations.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Consolidated Water Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CWCO) reveals a total of 3 insider sells and no insider buys. Specifically, Raymond Whittaker has sold a total of 2,949 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Consolidated Water Co Ltd were trading at $24.88. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $409.004 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.13, which is below both the industry median of 14.715 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Consolidated Water Co Ltd is estimated at $31.68 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Director Raymond Whittaker provides investors with updated insights into insider activities and sentiments at Consolidated Water Co Ltd, amidst its current market valuation and stock performance metrics.

