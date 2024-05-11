On May 9, 2024, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC), as reported in the SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of insider activities noted over the past year, characterized by 11 insider sells and no insider buys.

Tenet Healthcare Corp operates as a diversified healthcare services company that runs integrated care delivery networks in primarily urban and suburban areas. The company's services include hospital care, ambulatory care, and emergency services.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp were priced at $126.41. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $12.42 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 4.93, which is significantly lower than the industry median of 25.2.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Tenet Healthcare Corp is estimated at $80.40 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.57. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued.

Insider Sale: Director Nadja West Sells Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

The insider transaction trend for Tenet Healthcare Corp indicates a predominance of selling activities over the past year, with no purchases reported among insiders, highlighting a potential caution signal for investors.

Investors and stakeholders of Tenet Healthcare Corp may consider monitoring insider transaction trends and valuation metrics closely to better understand the potential future movements in the stock's price.

