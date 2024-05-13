Insider Sale: Director Michael Wittmeyer Sells 44,585 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

On May 10, 2024, Michael Wittmeyer, Director at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK), executed a sale of 44,585 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 130,157 shares and has not made any purchases.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc is a full-service precious metals trading company. It offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, and coins. Additionally, the company provides financing and leasing services for a range of precious metals products.

The shares were sold at a price of $38.15, valuing the transaction at approximately $1.7 million. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in the company stands at undisclosed shares.

The sale occurred when A-Mark Precious Metals Inc's market cap was approximately $849.857 million. The company's price-earnings ratio is 8.25, which is below the industry median of 19.43 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 13 insider sells at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. This trend in insider transactions could provide insights into the company's operational and financial health.

