Insider Sale: Director Lynn Christensen Sells Shares of Couchbase Inc (BASE)

On May 29, 2024, Lynn Christensen, Director at Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), executed a sale of 9,874 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company.

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) is a company that specializes in providing a modern database for enterprise applications. Its platform is designed to run across the cloud and on-premises environments, offering capabilities such as full-text search, real-time analytics, and multi-model database functionalities.

Over the past year, Lynn Christensen has sold a total of 24,406 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) indicates a trend with 0 insider buys and 46 insider sells over the same timeframe.

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) were trading at $25.76 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.138 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $17.53, which suggests that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.47.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

