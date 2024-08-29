Insider Sale: Director Kim Williams Sells 12,000 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

On August 27, 2024, Kim Williams, a Director at Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,728.931 shares of Weyerhaeuser Co.

Weyerhaeuser Co, a leader in the timberland, land, and forest products sector, manages its operations through various segments, focusing on Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy, and Natural Resources. The company's significant activities include the sale of wood products and the management of timberland resources.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Weyerhaeuser Co shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 13 insider sells. Kim Williams has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases during the same period.

On the valuation front, Weyerhaeuser Co's shares were trading at $30.77 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $22.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.75, which is above both the industry median of 17.085 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $28.56, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other personal financial planning. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their due diligence on companies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

