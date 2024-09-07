Insider Sale: Director Kenneth Robinson Sells Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

On September 5, 2024, Kenneth Robinson, Director at Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF), executed a sale of 1,800 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, a specialty retailer, operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. The company offers an array of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under various brands.

Over the past year, Kenneth Robinson has sold a total of 4,100 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co were trading at $137.96 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $6.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 13.87, below both the industry median of 17.665 and the companys historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued based on the GF Value of $51.19, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.7. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stocks current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

