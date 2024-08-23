Insider Sale: Director John Key Sells 3,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

On August 23, 2024, John Key, Director at Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,639 shares in the company.

Palo Alto Networks Inc is a global cybersecurity leader known for its comprehensive cyber security solutions that protect organizations across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

Over the past year, John Key has sold a total of 8,460 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 62 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc were priced at $349.68 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $114.03 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 48.38, which is above the industry median of 25.24.

The stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.38, based on a GF Value of $252.60. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the companys future performance and valuation alignment.

