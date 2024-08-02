Insider Sale: Director John Hill Sells Shares of CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

On July 30, 2024, John Hill, Director at CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP), sold 1,325 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 16,545 shares of CoStar Group Inc.

CoStar Group Inc is a provider of information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers a comprehensive suite of online services that enables clients to analyze, interpret, and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions, and current availabilities.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $78.16 each. This transaction decreases John Hill's holdings in the company, which previously stood at 17,870 shares before the sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past year, John Hill has engaged in multiple transactions involving CoStar Group Inc shares. The insider has sold a total of 4,345 shares and has not purchased any shares during this period. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys at CoStar Group Inc.

The current market cap of CoStar Group Inc is approximately $31.61 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 145.55, significantly above both the industry median and the company's historical median. Despite this high valuation metric, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.86, based on a GF Value of $91.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation and stock performance metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

