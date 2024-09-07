On September 5, 2024, Helen Mccluskey, Director at Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF), executed a sale of 3,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,970 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, a specialty retailer, operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations. The company offers an array of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under various brand names.

The shares were sold at a price of $139.38 each. On the day of the sale, Abercrombie & Fitch Co had a market cap of approximately $6.69 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 13.87, which is below both the industry median of 17.665 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co is $51.19 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.72.

Insider Sale: Director Helen Mccluskey Sells Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF)

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases of Abercrombie & Fitch Co stock, but there have been 23 insider sales. The insider, Helen Mccluskey, has sold a total of 3,500 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how company executives are acting in the market, especially in the context of the stock's current valuation and market performance.

