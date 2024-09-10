Insider Sale: Director Heinrich Dreismann Sells Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN)

On September 9, 2024, Heinrich Dreismann, a Director at Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 121,648 shares of Myriad Genetics Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc, a company specializing in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, is known for its development of predictive medicine tests. These tests assess an individual's risk of developing disease, aiding in the personalization of treatment.

Over the past year, Heinrich Dreismann has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Myriad Genetics Inc, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Myriad Genetics Inc were priced at $27.05 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $2.46 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is currently modestly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15. The GF Value of $23.46 suggests a potential overvaluation in the stock's current trading price.

The valuation metrics for Myriad Genetics Inc include various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These are adjusted by GuruFocus based on the companys past performance and expected future business outcomes as estimated by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the companys future prospects and current valuation.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

