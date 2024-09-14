Insider Sale: Director Francesco Bianchi Sells 1,500 Shares of LivaNova PLC (LIVN)

On September 11, 2024, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,500 shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) at a price of $46.58 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $69,870. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,772 shares of the company.

LivaNova PLC, a medical technology company, focuses on providing therapeutic solutions for patients suffering from cardiovascular and neurological disorders. The company operates globally, offering a range of products and services designed to improve the quality of life for patients through innovative medical technologies.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for LivaNova PLC shows a total of 2 insider sells, including the recent transaction by Director Francesco Bianchi. There have been no insider buys during the same period. This recent sale by the insider follows a pattern observed over the past year, where insiders have only engaged in selling shares of the company.

As of the date of the sale, LivaNova PLC shares were trading at $46.58, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.64 billion. The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $62.63, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

