On September 5, 2024, Floyd Petersen, a Director at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH), sold 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 75,409 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is a company engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the company produces insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient and various pharmaceutical and medical device products for use in connection with its products.

Over the past year, Floyd Petersen has sold a total of 10,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $46.47 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 14.50, which is lower than the industry median of 22.925 and also below the companys historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc is estimated at $48.31 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

Insider Sale: Director Floyd Petersen Sells Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

