Insider Sale: Director Eugene Delaney Sells 8,688 Shares of Sanmina Corp (SANM)

On July 31, 2024, Eugene Delaney, Director at Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM), executed a sale of 8,688 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 92,199 shares of Sanmina Corp.

Sanmina Corp specializes in integrated manufacturing solutions, making it one of the leading electronics manufacturing services providers globally. The company's services range from product design and engineering to logistics and repair services, catering to clients in the technology sector.

Over the past year, Eugene Delaney has sold a total of 25,833 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Sanmina Corp, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the date of the sale, shares of Sanmina Corp were priced at $74.83, resulting in a market cap of approximately $3.97 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 18.84, which is below the industry median of 23.35, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

Despite the lower price-earnings ratio, Sanmina Corp is considered significantly overvalued based on the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4. The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, suggests that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value of $53.34, factoring in historical trading multiples, an adjustment based on past performance, and future business projections.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's valuation relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

