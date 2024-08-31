Insider Sale: Director Douglas Rauch Sells 3,000 Shares of PAR Technology Corp (PAR)

On August 28, 2024, Director Douglas Rauch sold 3,000 shares of PAR Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) at a price of $53.61 per share. The transaction, detailed in the SEC Filing, resulted in a total sale amount of $160,830. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,760 shares of the company.

PAR Technology Corp specializes in providing systems and service solutions for the hospitality industry. The company's offerings include point-of-sale (POS) software, content management systems, and other technology-based services aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience in restaurants and retail outlets.

Over the past year, Douglas Rauch has sold a total of 11,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been five insider sells and no insider buys at PAR Technology Corp.

The stock of PAR Technology Corp was trading at $53.61 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.96 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of PAR Technology Corp is estimated at $39.24 per share, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider activity and valuation analysis may be of interest to current and potential investors looking to gauge market sentiment and the stock's current positioning relative to its intrinsic value.

