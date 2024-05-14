Insider Sale: Director Dennis St Sells 2,000 Shares of FormFactor Inc (FORM)

On May 10, 2024, Dennis St, Director at FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,792 shares and has not purchased any shares.

FormFactor Inc, headquartered in Livermore, California, is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. The company operates in a highly specialized segment of the semiconductor industry.

Shares of FormFactor Inc were trading at $56.3 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.68, which is above both the industry median of 31.1 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of FormFactor Inc is estimated at $33.43 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

The insider transaction history for FormFactor Inc shows no insider buys over the past year, with 13 insider sells recorded during the same period.

This recent transaction continues the trend of insider sales at FormFactor Inc, suggesting that insiders might perceive the stock's current valuation as high relative to its intrinsic value.

