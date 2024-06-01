Insider Sale: Director Dawn Hudson Sells 5,000 Shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

On May 29, 2024, Dawn Hudson, Director at NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), sold 5,000 shares of the company at a price of $1,150.03 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 45,500 shares of NVIDIA Corp.

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a prominent technology company known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) for gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units (SoCs) for the mobile computing and automotive market.

Over the past year, Dawn Hudson has sold a total of 40,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. In the same period, there have been 50 insider sells and no insider buys at NVIDIA Corp.

Shares of NVIDIA Corp were trading at $1,150.03 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2,696.79 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 64.13, which is above both the industry median of 33.42 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $888.28, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29. This suggests that NVIDIA Corp is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

