On September 6, 2024, David Powers, Director at Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK), executed a sale of 3,912 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,078 shares in the company.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company's portfolio of brands includes UGG, Koolaburra, HOKA ONE ONE, Teva, and Sanuk.

Over the past year, David Powers has sold a total of 50,824 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the last year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp were trading at $863.08 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $22.719 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.47, which is above both the industry median of 18.54 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.35, based on a GF Value of $638.21. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Insider Sale: Director David Powers Sells Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

