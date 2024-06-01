Insider Sale: Director Daniel Wood Sells Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS)

On May 31, 2024, Daniel Wood, Director at Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS), executed a sale of 23,752 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 205,460 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is a finance company that specializes in purchasing and servicing retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the United States in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Over the past year, Daniel Wood has sold a total of 37,432 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and three insider sells in total for Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc were trading at $8.25 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $175.949 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 5.75, which is lower than the industry median of 14.14.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc is estimated at $9.22 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and the valuation metrics of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

