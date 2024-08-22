Insider Sale: Director Christopher Jenny Sells Shares of CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Director Christopher Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) on August 20, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 51,244 shares of the company.

CBRE Group Inc operates in the global real estate services industry, providing a broad range of services including facilities management, transaction and project management, property leasing, commercial real estate investment management, valuation, and property sales. This diverse portfolio positions CBRE as a leader in real estate services across multiple sectors.

Over the past year, Christopher Jenny has engaged in multiple transactions involving CBRE shares, selling a total of 10,847 shares and purchasing none. This latest transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The insider transaction history for CBRE Group Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could indicate a trend where insiders are choosing to decrease their holdings in the company.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of CBRE Group Inc were trading at $112 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $34.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 37.54, significantly above both the industry median of 14.04 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CBRE shares is estimated at $96.54. With the current price of $112, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.16, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring CBRE Group Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

