Insider Sale: Director Christa Quarles Sells 14,400 Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

On September 12, 2024, Christa Quarles, Director at Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), executed a sale of 14,400 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 141,903 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc.

Affirm Holdings Inc specializes in providing a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States. The company's technology-driven payments network offers services that include point-of-sale payment solutions and commerce-oriented services to consumers and merchants.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,400 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Affirm Holdings Inc were trading at $40.02. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $13.69 billion. According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of a stock, Affirm Holdings Inc has a GF Value of $36.86. This places the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio at 1.09, indicating that it is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale may interest shareholders and potential investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the insider's ongoing stake in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

