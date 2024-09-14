Insider Sale: Director Arshad Matin Sells 2,000 Shares of ASGN Inc (ASGN)

On September 13, 2024, Arshad Matin, Director of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,645 shares of the company.

ASGN Inc specializes in providing IT services and professional staffing solutions, including technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, government sectors, and clinical research industries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend in the company's stock.

The broader insider transaction history for ASGN Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 13 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of ASGN Inc were priced at $92.51. The company has a market cap of approximately $4.154 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.50, which is below the industry median of 25.62 but above the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, ASGN Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as a gauge of the company's financial health and future prospects, especially considering the stock's valuation and the insider's ongoing selling activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

