Insider Sale: Director Ann Johnson Sells 21,200 Shares of N-able Inc (NABL)

On August 12, 2024, Ann Johnson, Director at N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL), executed a sale of 21,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 48,797 shares of N-able Inc.

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers, enabling them to support digital transformation and IT service management for small and medium-sized businesses.

The shares were sold at a price of $12.79 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $270,748. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider purchases but nine insider sales at N-able Inc.

The current market cap of N-able Inc stands at approximately $2.37 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 75.29, which is above the industry median of 25.17. Despite this higher ratio, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a GF Value of $14.32 and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, along with other historical multiples like price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are considered in the GF Value calculation. This intrinsic value estimate also incorporates a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

