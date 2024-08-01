On July 30, 2024, Director Anita Sands sold 940 shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,229 shares of the company.

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) specializes in providing cloud computing solutions to manage digital workflows for enterprise operations. The company's platform allows organizations to enhance operational efficiencies by automating routine work tasks.

Over the past year, Anita Sands has sold a total of 2,240 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 65 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ServiceNow Inc were priced at $800 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $167.65 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 144.45, which is above the industry median of 26.76.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $779.58, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

Insider Sale: Director Anita Sands Sells Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

