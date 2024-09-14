Insider Sale: Director and 10% Owner Leslie Rainbolt Sells Shares of BancFirst Corp (BANF)

On September 13, 2024, Leslie Rainbolt, Director and 10% Owner of BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF), executed a sale of 10,371 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of BancFirst Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $105.02, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

BancFirst Corp (NASDAQ:BANF) is a financial holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City. The company, through its subsidiary BancFirst, operates a network of banks and provides a range of banking and financial services to retail and commercial customers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 55,299 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at BancFirst Corp, where there have been 45 insider sells and 5 insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, BancFirst Corp had a market cap of approximately $3.46 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 17.48, which is above both the industry median of 10.05 and the companys historical median.

The GF Value of BancFirst Corp is $94.48, indicating that with a trading price of $105.02, the stock is considered modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.11.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the companys past performance and expected future business outcomes.

