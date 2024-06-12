Insider Sale at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX): Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz ...

Chief Scientific Officer Stephen Betz of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) sold 3,000 shares of the company on June 10, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 83,643 shares of the company.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors.

The shares were sold at a price of $43.86 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $131,580. The sale occurred at a time when the stock has a market cap of approximately $3.53 billion. The company's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

Over the past year, Stephen Betz has sold a total of 24,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

For more detailed information on the valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, interested parties can refer to the GF Value of the stock.

