Insider Sale: Corporate Vice President Michael Bonarti Sells Shares of Automatic Data ...

On September 9, 2024, Michael Bonarti, Corporate Vice President of Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP), sold 3,852 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $269.7 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 80,383.594 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) specializes in providing human resources management software and services. The company offers a range of solutions including payroll services, benefits administration, and human capital management, catering to businesses of various sizes across multiple industries.

Over the past year, Michael Bonarti has sold a total of 67,363 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys at Automatic Data Processing Inc.

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc was trading at $269.7 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $113.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 30.46, which is above both the industry median of 25.83 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Automatic Data Processing Inc's stock is estimated at $266.63, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01.

This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trends and valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the current financial landscape of Automatic Data Processing Inc, reflecting the insider's ongoing adjustments to their holdings in the company.

