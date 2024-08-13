On August 12, 2024, Van Brunt David Dylan, Chief Operating Officer of Aris Water Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARIS), sold 14,813 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 94,690 shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc.

Aris Water Solutions Inc specializes in water management solutions, focusing on recycling and disposing of water generated from hydrocarbon extraction processes. The company plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable practices in the energy sector.

The shares were sold at a price of $14.84 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $220,000. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Aris Water Solutions Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 2 insider sells. Specifically, Van Brunt David Dylan has sold a total of 14,813 shares and has not made any purchases in the last year.

The current market cap of Aris Water Solutions Inc is $458.815 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 20.01, which is above the industry median of 14.9. This suggests a higher valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $14.62, making the current price of $14.84 fairly valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02.

Insider Sale: COO Van Brunt David Dylan Sells 14,813 Shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)

Insider Sale: COO Van Brunt David Dylan Sells 14,813 Shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)

This insider sale might draw investor attention to the stock's valuation metrics and future performance expectations. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

