On August 16, 2024, Michael Staffieri, Chief Operating Officer of DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA), executed a sale of 42,119 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 209,365 shares of DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc specializes in kidney care and dialysis services, operating a network of outpatient dialysis centers across the United States. The company is known for providing a range of dialysis treatments and support services primarily to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Over the past year, Michael Staffieri has sold a total of 71,607 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where DaVita Inc has seen a total of 8 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of DaVita Inc were priced at $150.13 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $12.77 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 16.21, which is below both the industry median of 23.58 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, DaVita Inc has a current price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Insider Sale: COO Michael Staffieri Sells 42,119 Shares of DaVita Inc (DVA)

Insider Sale: COO Michael Staffieri Sells 42,119 Shares of DaVita Inc (DVA)

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

