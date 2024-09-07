On September 5, 2024, Daniel Booth, Chief Operating Officer of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on September 6, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 156,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The company's portfolio includes investments in the United States and the United Kingdom.

According to the data, the shares were sold at a price of $40.06, valuing the transaction at approximately $1,001,500. This sale is part of a broader trend where the insider has sold a total of 50,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

The insider transaction history for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys.

As of the latest sale, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a market cap of approximately $10.22 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.26, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The current stock price of $40.06 compared to the GF Value of $30.06 indicates that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33.

Insider Sale: COO Daniel Booth Sells 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.

