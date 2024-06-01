Insider Sale: Christopher Reading Sells Shares of US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

On May 30, 2024, Christopher Reading, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of US Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH), sold 2,900 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 95,838 shares of US Physical Therapy Inc.

US Physical Therapy Inc operates outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics that offer pre- and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Over the past year, Christopher Reading has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. The insider transaction history for US Physical Therapy Inc shows a trend with 1 insider buy and 18 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of US Physical Therapy Inc were trading at $100.26 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of $1.545 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.54, which is above both the industry median of 25.725 and the companys historical median.

The GF Value of US Physical Therapy Inc is $103.78, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

