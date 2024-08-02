Insider Sale: Chief Strategy Officer Steven Frisch Sells 13,190 Shares of Plexus Corp (PLXS)

Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS), a company specializing in electronic manufacturing services, recently saw a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Steven Frisch, the Chief Strategy Officer, sold 13,190 shares of the company on July 31, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 36,118 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp provides a range of design, manufacturing, and after-market services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and defense/security/aerospace sectors. The company's expertise in helping bring complex products to market allows it to support a diverse array of businesses.

Over the past year, Steven Frisch has sold a total of 32,754 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Plexus Corp, where there have been 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the sale, shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $126.77. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Plexus Corp stands at 31.37, which is above both the industry median of 23.35 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Plexus Corp is currently modestly overvalued. The GF Value of $99.63 compared to the current price of $126.77 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market trends and the perspectives of high-ranking executives within Plexus Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

