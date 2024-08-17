Insider Sale: Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry Sells 4,000 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc ...

Chief Security Officer Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) on August 15, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc specializes in cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company's platform offers a range of products that include endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response services.

Over the past year, Shawn Henry has sold a total of 89,986 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc were priced at $260, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $63.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 491.83, significantly above the industry median of 25.32.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $352.77, indicating that at the current price of $260, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation perspectives.

