Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer Cedric Pech Sells Shares of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB), a leader in modern, general-purpose database platforms, recently witnessed a notable insider transaction. Cedric Pech, the Chief Revenue Officer, sold 1,003 shares of the company on August 15, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

Following this transaction, the insider now owns 34,716 shares of MongoDB Inc. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Cedric Pech has sold a total of 34,512 shares and has not made any purchases.

The broader insider transaction history for MongoDB Inc shows a pattern of sales rather than purchases, with 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, MongoDB Inc's shares were trading at $250 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.85 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53, suggesting a substantial margin of safety.

The GF Value of $470.06 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw attention from investors, especially considering the company's current valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

