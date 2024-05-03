On May 1, 2024, Mark Woodhams, the Chief Revenue Officer of BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL), sold 2,877 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,481 shares and has not made any purchases.

BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL) specializes in financial automation software solutions that transform Accounting and Finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. The company's cloud-based solutions are designed to automate and control processes such as financial close, accounting workflows, and intercompany accounting.

On the date of the sale, shares of BlackLine Inc were priced at $58, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $3.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 78.54, above the industry median of 27.3.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BlackLine Inc is estimated at $74.65 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

Insider Sale: Chief Revenue Officer Mark Woodhams Sells Shares of BlackLine Inc (BL)

The insider transaction history for BlackLine Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 15 insider sales and no insider buys.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

