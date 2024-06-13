Insider Sale: Chief Product Officer Sean Desmond Sells Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

On June 11, 2024, Sean Desmond, Chief Product Officer of Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO), executed a sale of 5,988 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 370,790 shares of Ncino Inc.

Ncino Inc is a software company that provides cloud-based banking solutions to financial institutions. The company's platform enhances employee efficiency and reduces costs while improving the customer experience in the financial services industry.

Over the past year, Sean Desmond has sold a total of 46,365 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 63 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Ncino Inc were priced at $30.15 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.611 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $37.44, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, along with future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation adjustments.

