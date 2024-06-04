Insider Sale: Chief Merchandising Officer Karla Frieders Sells 10,000 Shares of Steven Madden ...

On June 3, 2024, Karla Frieders, Chief Merchandising Officer of Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 86,658 shares of Steven Madden Ltd.

Steven Madden Ltd, headquartered in Long Island City, New York, is a renowned designer and marketer of fashion footwear and accessories for women, men, and children. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing.

Over the past year, Karla Frieders has sold a total of 31,794 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Steven Madden Ltd shows a total of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Steven Madden Ltd were trading at $44.91 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $3.28 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 18.47, which is lower than the industry median of 19.325 and also lower than the companys historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, Steven Madden Ltd has a GF Value of $41.90. With the current price of $44.91, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that it is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the companys past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

