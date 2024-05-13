On May 9, 2024, Patrick Carroll, the Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS), sold 10,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) is a telehealth company that provides modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers. The company operates a platform that connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals and offers a range of pharmaceuticals and wellness products.

Over the past year, the insider, Patrick Carroll, has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. The company has seen a total of 62 insider sells and no insider buys during the same period.

Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Sells Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were priced at $13, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.77 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

Insider Sale: Chief Medical Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Sells Shares

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

ADVERTISEMENT

This insider sale could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors and the valuation levels of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

