Insider Sale: Chief Legal Officer Brian Brown Sells 20,000 Shares of AvePoint Inc (AVPT)

On May 1, 2024, Brian Brown, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT), sold 20,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail here.

AvePoint Inc specializes in data management solutions that enhance Microsoft 365 and SharePoint technologies. The company provides a suite of software and services to facilitate information management, governance, and compliance across enterprise environments.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 210,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. This latest sale occurred with the stock priced at $7.86 per share, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.48 billion for AvePoint Inc.

The price at which the shares were sold places AvePoint Inc with a GF Value of $7.64, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value assessment.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 13 insider sells at AvePoint Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This insider activity and valuation metrics provide investors with insights into both the company's stock performance and insider sentiment.

